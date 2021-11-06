Area school menus for Nov. 8-12

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Nov 8.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools
Monday: Tater tot casserole, breadstick, fruit, milk.
Tuesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Wednesday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Thursday: Tater tots with hamburger and cheese, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.
Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.
Fremont Public Schools
Monday: Chicken taquitos, carrots, romaine lettuce, juice, milk.
Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza, scalloped potatoes, mixed fruit, rice krispy treat, milk.
Wednesday: Garlic french bread pizza with sauce, green beans, potato smiles, pears, milk.
Thursday: Chicken nuggets, corn, baby carrots, vanilla chat snacks, milk.
Friday: Mini corn dogs, au gratin potatoes, fruit juice, baked Cheetos, milk.
Logan View Public Schools
Monday: Mini cinnis; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.
Tuesday: Eggs; breakfast for lunch.
Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, fries.
Thursday: Sausage egg tornadoes; tacos, churros.
Friday: Donuts; hot ham and cheese.
Mead Public Schools
Monday: Pancake stick; ham patty sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.
Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; walking taco, corn, peaches, peanut butter sandwich.
Wednesday: Grilled cheese; turkey sub, sun chips, grapes, sugar cookie.
Thursday: Mini bagels; Gen Tso’s/popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, pineapple, rice.
Friday: No school.
North Bend Central Schools
Monday: Scrambled eggs; tacos, Spanish rice.
Tuesday: Pretzel with cheese; hamburger or cheeseburger, baked beans.
Wednesday: Long johns; macho nachos.
Thursday: Pop Tarts; Thanksgiving dinner.
Friday: Dutch waffle; pork patty, mixed vegetables.
Oakland-Craig Public Schools
Monday: Pancakes and sausage; mini corn dogs, fries, baked beans, applesauce, milk, chef salad.
Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy; crispy chicken sandwich, fries, cole slaw, fruit, milk, chef salad.
Wednesday: Mini cinnis; deli sub sandwich bar, fruit, milk, chef salad.
Thursday: Egg and cheese English muffin sandwich; pizza quesadilla, shredded lettuce, salsa, corn, fruit, milk.
Friday: Strawberry and blueberry yogurt parfait; chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, fruit, milk.
Scribner-Snyder Public Schools
Monday: Assorted Danishes; barbecue rib sandwich, french fries, baked beans, pears.
Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy; frito boat, cinnamon rolls, fruit cup, apricots.
Wednesday: Mini pancakes; cream chicken over biscuits, peas, cookies, peaches.
Thursday: Stuffed bagels; Philly sandwich, tater tots, corn, pears.
Friday: Cereal and toast; quesadilla, chips and salsa, lettuce, mixed fruit.