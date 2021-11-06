 Skip to main content
Area school menus for Nov. 8-12

Breakfast and lunch menus for the week of Nov 8.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools

Monday: Tater tot casserole, breadstick, fruit, milk.

Tuesday: Barbecue rib sandwich, tri tater, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Wednesday: Grilled cheese, tomato soup, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Thursday: Tater tots with hamburger and cheese, garlic bread, vegetable, fruit, milk.

Friday: Hamburger pizza, carrot sticks, fruit cup, treat, milk.

Fremont Public Schools

Monday: Chicken taquitos, carrots, romaine lettuce, juice, milk.

Tuesday: Pepperoni pizza, scalloped potatoes, mixed fruit, rice krispy treat, milk.

Wednesday: Garlic french bread pizza with sauce, green beans, potato smiles, pears, milk.

Thursday: Chicken nuggets, corn, baby carrots, vanilla chat snacks, milk.

Friday: Mini corn dogs, au gratin potatoes, fruit juice, baked Cheetos, milk.

Logan View Public Schools

Monday: Mini cinnis; chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, dinner roll.

Tuesday: Eggs; breakfast for lunch.

Wednesday: Breakfast pizza; chicken sandwich, fries.

Thursday: Sausage egg tornadoes; tacos, churros.

Friday: Donuts; hot ham and cheese.

Mead Public Schools

Monday: Pancake stick; ham patty sandwich, tater tots, applesauce, chocolate chip cookie.

Tuesday: Cinnamon roll; walking taco, corn, peaches, peanut butter sandwich.

Wednesday: Grilled cheese; turkey sub, sun chips, grapes, sugar cookie.

Thursday: Mini bagels; Gen Tso’s/popcorn chicken, broccoli and carrots, pineapple, rice.

Friday: No school.

North Bend Central Schools

Monday: Scrambled eggs; tacos, Spanish rice.

Tuesday: Pretzel with cheese; hamburger or cheeseburger, baked beans.

Wednesday: Long johns; macho nachos.

Thursday: Pop Tarts; Thanksgiving dinner.

Friday: Dutch waffle; pork patty, mixed vegetables.

Oakland-Craig Public Schools

Monday: Pancakes and sausage; mini corn dogs, fries, baked beans, applesauce, milk, chef salad.

Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy; crispy chicken sandwich, fries, cole slaw, fruit, milk, chef salad.

Wednesday: Mini cinnis; deli sub sandwich bar, fruit, milk, chef salad.

Thursday: Egg and cheese English muffin sandwich; pizza quesadilla, shredded lettuce, salsa, corn, fruit, milk.

Friday: Strawberry and blueberry yogurt parfait; chicken strips, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, fruit, milk.

Scribner-Snyder Public Schools

Monday: Assorted Danishes; barbecue rib sandwich, french fries, baked beans, pears.

Tuesday: Biscuits and gravy; frito boat, cinnamon rolls, fruit cup, apricots.

Wednesday: Mini pancakes; cream chicken over biscuits, peas, cookies, peaches.

Thursday: Stuffed bagels; Philly sandwich, tater tots, corn, pears.

Friday: Cereal and toast; quesadilla, chips and salsa, lettuce, mixed fruit.

