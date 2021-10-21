Area school receive grants from EducationQuest Foundation

EducationQuest Foundation has awarded 75 Nebraska schools with 8th Grade Campus Visit Grants totaling more than $45,000.
Area schools receiving the grants include Cedar Bluffs Public Schools, Fremont Middle School, and West Point-Beemer Junior-Senior High School.
The schools will use the grants to help fund college visits and related activities to get students on the path to college.
The 8th Grade Campus Visit Grants are awarded annually and are one of several programs EducationQuest provides to fulfill its mission of improving access to higher education in Nebraska.
EducationQuest has awarded approximately $300,000 in 8th Grade Campus Visit Grant funding to Nebraska schools since the program’s inception in 2011.