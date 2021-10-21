Area school receive grants from EducationQuest Foundation

EducationQuest Foundation has awarded 75 Nebraska schools with 8th Grade Campus Visit Grants totaling more than $45,000.

Area schools receiving the grants include Cedar Bluffs Public Schools, Fremont Middle School, and West Point-Beemer Junior-Senior High School.

The schools will use the grants to help fund college visits and related activities to get students on the path to college.

The 8th Grade Campus Visit Grants are awarded annually and are one of several programs EducationQuest provides to fulfill its mission of improving access to higher education in Nebraska.

EducationQuest has awarded approximately $300,000 in 8th Grade Campus Visit Grant funding to Nebraska schools since the program’s inception in 2011.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.