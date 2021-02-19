Area schools give COVID-19 update, provide virtual enrollment numbers

Fremont Public Schools and Midland University released their updated COVID-19 numbers for students and staff on Friday.

Four students and five employees were not in school across Fremont Public Schools this week due to a positive COVID-19 test, the district said in a press release.

The release also stated that 28 students and two employees were not in school that day due to quarantine.

The district released current enrollment numbers for students participating in the virtual learning environment.

As of Friday, 241 students are enrolled in the virtual school option, which represents approximately 5% of the overall student enrollment of 4,824.

The Three Rivers Public Health Risk Dial for Dodge County decreased from 2.57 to 2.43 this week—remaining in mid-orange. As a reminder, the Dial utilizes eight data points on a rolling three-week average.

FPS also announced on Thursday that it will begin to allow 50% capacity for spectators wishing to attend the remaining basketball games of the season.

Spectators must remain socially distanced, according to the press release.