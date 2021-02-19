Area schools give COVID-19 update, provide virtual enrollment numbers

Fremont Public Schools and Midland University released their updated COVID-19 numbers for students and staff on Friday.
Four students and five employees were not in school across Fremont Public Schools this week due to a positive COVID-19 test, the district said in a press release.
The release also stated that 28 students and two employees were not in school that day due to quarantine.
The district released current enrollment numbers for students participating in the virtual learning environment.
As of Friday, 241 students are enrolled in the virtual school option, which represents approximately 5% of the overall student enrollment of 4,824.
The Three Rivers Public Health Risk Dial for Dodge County decreased from 2.57 to 2.43 this week—remaining in mid-orange. As a reminder, the Dial utilizes eight data points on a rolling three-week average.
FPS also announced on Thursday that it will begin to allow 50% capacity for spectators wishing to attend the remaining basketball games of the season.
Spectators must remain socially distanced, according to the press release.
“We are excited for the opportunity to open up our facilities to accommodate community members that wish to support our student-athletes, dance and cheer teams,” FHS Assistant Activities Director Heidi Moran said in a press release.
“As we head into district basketball and state competitions we are very proud of our athletes and appreciate the way the community has supported them throughout the year,” FHS Activities Director Scott Anderson said. “The opportunity to attend games in person and experience High School athletics has been extended to us and we are pleased to be able to pass that on to the community,”
Midland University also released a COVID-19 update for the first time since returning for the Spring semester.
The university reported 14 positive COVID-19 cases, according to a Friday press release.
“As we conclude the third week of our spring semester, Midland continues its efforts to help keep our campus community safe,” a statement accompanying the update said. “Although vaccines are now becoming more available, this is not the time to let our guard down. We must continue to wear masks, social distance when possible, and practice good hygiene, both on and off campus.”