Area schools provide COVID-19 update

Several area schools released COVID-19 updates on Friday.

Eight students and eight employees were not in school across Fremont Public Schools this week due to a positive COVID-19 test, the district said in a press release.

The release also stated that 49 students and one employee were not in school that day due to quarantine.

The district also released current enrollment numbers for students participating in the virtual learning environment.

As of Friday, 234 students are enrolled in the virtual school option, which represents approximately 4.8% of the overall student enrollment of 4,824.

The Three Rivers Public Health Risk Dial for Dodge County decreased from 2.43 to 2.14 this week - to low orange. As a reminder, the Dial utilizes eight data points on a rolling three-week average.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools provided its bi-weekly update on Friday. The school currently has four positive cases of COVID-19, three of which come from the elementary school.

Archbishop Bergan also reported that 10 students are currently in quarantine, which represents just over 4% of the school's total student population.