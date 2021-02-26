Area schools provide COVID-19 update

Several area schools released COVID-19 updates on Friday.
Eight students and eight employees were not in school across Fremont Public Schools this week due to a positive COVID-19 test, the district said in a press release.
The release also stated that 49 students and one employee were not in school that day due to quarantine.
The district also released current enrollment numbers for students participating in the virtual learning environment.
As of Friday, 234 students are enrolled in the virtual school option, which represents approximately 4.8% of the overall student enrollment of 4,824.
The Three Rivers Public Health Risk Dial for Dodge County decreased from 2.43 to 2.14 this week - to low orange. As a reminder, the Dial utilizes eight data points on a rolling three-week average.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools provided its bi-weekly update on Friday. The school currently has four positive cases of COVID-19, three of which come from the elementary school.
Archbishop Bergan also reported that 10 students are currently in quarantine, which represents just over 4% of the school's total student population.
Principal Dan Koenig noted the recent decrease in the Three Rivers Public Health Department risk dial, saying that the continued drop is good news for the school.
"That's great news that we are at the low end of the high-risk assessment dial," he said. "Just continue to keep wearing masks and social distancing so that we can continue to work on making it to the low-risk area on that risk dial."
Midland University is currently reporting two positive cases of COVID-19 on its campus.
That number is down from the 14 cases the university reported last week.
"Midland University is proud of the efforts of our students, faculty, staff and the entire community as we continue to work to keep our number of positive cases low," the university said in a statement accompanying the update. "As we enter the final phase of the spring semester, we will continue working hard to keep our campus as safe as possible."