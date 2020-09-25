Area schools provide weekly COVID-19 case updates

Several area schools provided weekly updates on positive COVID-19 cases on Friday.
A Friday Fremont Public Schools press release confirmed that seven students tested positive for COVID-19. One staff member tested positive for the virus, according to the latest report.
The eight positive tests brings the district’s total to 21 since FPS first began self-reporting cases in early August.
An additional 38 students and 11 employees are currently not in school due to quarantine.
Heading into cold and flu season, FPS reminded parents of future flu shot clinics at several school locations:
- Oct. 5 from 4-5 p.m. at Linden Elementary.
- Oct. 7 from 4-6 p.m. at Fremont Middle School.
- Oct. 19 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Johnson Crossing Academic Center.
- Oct. 21 from 5:30-7 p.m. at Washington Elementary.
Midland University reported 14 positive cases this week, the same amount of positive cases the university reported last week. Two weeks ago, Midland reported 17 positive cases, its highest one-week total since the university began self-reporting in August.
"Our number this week is higher than in previous weeks," the university said in a statement tied to the weekly update. "We understand this is a trend that is happening at many universities across our nation. We continue to work diligently to keep our students' health and safety as our top priority."
Midland plans on releasing a statement on Monday identifying new protocols the university is putting in place as it continues to "navigate through COVID-19."
North Bend Central Public Schools reported three positive COVID-19 cases over the last three days. An additional 11 students were quarantined on Thursday, many of whom played on the football team.
Following consultation with Three Rivers Public Health Department, NBCPS decided to cancel its Friday football game against Schuyler and increase the high school's risk dial color to "orange" for the next two weeks.
Last week NBCPS reported that two coaches and one high-school student tested positive for COVID-19.
One staff member working in the elementary school at Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools tested positive for COVID-19, according to a weekly video update from Principal Dan Koenig released Tuesday.
The school also has five students currently in isolation after they came into contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.
Koenig said the best guidance he could give was to consider “all individuals as possible carriers of the virus.” That means always considering wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and keeping visits short.
“Please be smart and safe and this way we’re able to keep everybody healthy and we can do our best to keep school running and operating as we all like it to be as it is right now,” he said.
