Area schools provide weekly COVID-19 case updates

Midland plans on releasing a statement on Monday identifying new protocols the university is putting in place as it continues to "navigate through COVID-19."

North Bend Central Public Schools reported three positive COVID-19 cases over the last three days. An additional 11 students were quarantined on Thursday, many of whom played on the football team.

Following consultation with Three Rivers Public Health Department, NBCPS decided to cancel its Friday football game against Schuyler and increase the high school's risk dial color to "orange" for the next two weeks.

Last week NBCPS reported that two coaches and one high-school student tested positive for COVID-19.

One staff member working in the elementary school at Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools tested positive for COVID-19, according to a weekly video update from Principal Dan Koenig released Tuesday.

The school also has five students currently in isolation after they came into contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19.

Koenig said the best guidance he could give was to consider “all individuals as possible carriers of the virus.” That means always considering wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and keeping visits short.

“Please be smart and safe and this way we’re able to keep everybody healthy and we can do our best to keep school running and operating as we all like it to be as it is right now,” he said.

