Area schools provide weekly COVID-19 case updates

If you are sick, stay home.

If you have a fever, stay home until you are fever free for 24 hours.

If you are waiting for test results, stay home.

If someone in your household tests positive, stay home.

If you have two or more COVID-19 symptoms, seek medical attention and stay home. These symptoms include: Sudden onset of cough Shortness of breath Difficulty breathing Loss of taste/smell Body aches/fatigue Sore throat



“For the most part our families are doing a great job of self monitoring and keeping sick children home,” Krohn said. “Our ability to keep students in school is dependent on it."

Archbishop Bergan Catholic School Principal Dan Koenig provided an update regarding the school's positive COVID-19 cases in a video update on Thursday.

Koenig said there have been four positive tests coming from students between grades 9-12 over the last 17 days. He added that all positive exposures were contracted outside of school and outside of school activities.

One staff member at the Early Childhood Education Center has also tested positive, according to Koenig.

In addition to the positive tests, Koenig said some students have chosen to self-quarantine "out of an abundance of caution."

"I believe that we're doing a great job of keeping everybody safe, keeping everybody socially distanced, wearing a mask and doing a lot of things that are keeping a number of students from having to quarantine," Koenig said in the video.

Midland University reported 17 positive cases in its weekly update released on Friday.

Friday's total brings the school's total reported positive case count to 25 since it first began self-reporting on Aug. 28.

This week was also the first week of athletic events at the university. Those events began on Sept. 5 with a set of volleyball matches at the Wikert Event Center.

It was the first opportunity the school had to practice its online ticket system, which allows the school to monitor the maximum number of fans allowed in sporting venues.

Midland currently allows 50% capacity for indoor events and 75% capacity for events that take place at outdoor facilities.