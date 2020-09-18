Area schools provide weekly COVID-19 case updates

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Several area schools provided weekly updates on positive COVID-19 cases on Friday.

A Friday Fremont Public Schools press release confirmed that three students tested positive for COVID-19. One staff member tested positive for the virus, according to the latest report.

The four positive tests brings the district’s total to 13 since FPS first began self-reporting cases in early August.

An additional 30 students and five staff members are currently not in school due to quarantine.

The District also released the current enrollment numbers for students participating in the district's virtual learning environment; 746 students are enrolled in the virtual school option — which represents approximately 15.61% of the overall student enrollment of 4,778.

Students are able to transition in or out of the virtual learning program at any time, according to the press release.