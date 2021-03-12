Area schools provide weekly COVID-19 update

Fremont Public Schools and Midland University released COVID-19 updates on Friday.

Two students and six employees were not in school across Fremont Public Schools this week due to a positive COVID-19 test, the district said in a press release.

The release also stated that 30 students and one employee were not in school that day due to quarantine.

The district released current enrollment numbers for students participating in the virtual learning environment.

As of Friday, 226 students are enrolled in the virtual school option, which represents approximately 4.7% of the overall student enrollment of 4,824.

The Three Rivers Public Health Risk Dial for Dodge County remained the same this week at 2.14 — low orange. As a reminder, the dial utilizes eight data points on a rolling three week average.

Fremont Public Schools vaccinated 120 staff members for COVID-19 through a clinic hosted in conjunction with Three Rivers Public Health Department. To this point, the district has now vaccinated all employees, including substitute teachers, who wished to receive a vaccine.