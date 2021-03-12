Area schools provide weekly COVID-19 update

Fremont Public Schools and Midland University released COVID-19 updates on Friday.
Two students and six employees were not in school across Fremont Public Schools this week due to a positive COVID-19 test, the district said in a press release.
The release also stated that 30 students and one employee were not in school that day due to quarantine.
The district released current enrollment numbers for students participating in the virtual learning environment.
As of Friday, 226 students are enrolled in the virtual school option, which represents approximately 4.7% of the overall student enrollment of 4,824.
The Three Rivers Public Health Risk Dial for Dodge County remained the same this week at 2.14 — low orange. As a reminder, the dial utilizes eight data points on a rolling three week average.
Fremont Public Schools vaccinated 120 staff members for COVID-19 through a clinic hosted in conjunction with Three Rivers Public Health Department. To this point, the district has now vaccinated all employees, including substitute teachers, who wished to receive a vaccine.
“This was a huge undertaking. Kevin Eairleywine, our human resources staff and Three Rivers Public Health are to be commended for their great work in this endeavor,” Superintendent Mark Shepard said in a press release. “Over 500 individuals were vaccinated.”
On Monday, March 8, the FPS Board of Education approved a calendar change to end the school year on Monday, May 17 , three days earlier than the original May 20 end date. Release times will remain the same as they were previously scheduled for May 20.
For a second consecutive week, Midland University reported zero positive COVID-19 cases on its Fremont campus.
As we approach the final eight weeks of the semester, we continue to trend in the right direction,” a statement accompanying the update read. “We are so thankful for our students, who have been faithful in following protocols across campus, and have remained Warriors throughout this process.”