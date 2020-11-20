Area schools provide weekly COVID-19 update

Area schools provided weekly updates on positive COVID-19 cases this week.
Twelve students and 12 employees were not in school across Fremont Public Schools on Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test, the district said in a press release.
The 24 positive tests brings the school district’s total number of positive cases to 137 since it began self-reporting cases in early August.
The release also stated that 182 students and 48 employees were not in school that day due to being in quarantine.
The Three Rivers Public Health Risk Dial for Dodge County increased from 3.0 to 3.25—to high orange. As a reminder, the Dial utilizes eight data points on a rolling three week average.
FPS reiterated its intent to continue having in-person classes despite the jurisdiction’s rising risk dial.
The district said data has continued to show that keeping school open is the best move for both students and staff. Additionally, Three Rivers Health Department has recommended that FPS keep its doors open, according to the Friday press release.
Midland University reported 12 positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, a sharp decrease from the 33 positive cases announced last week.
Friday marked the final day of in-person classes at the university for the fall semester. Classes will be held online on Nov. 23-24, prior to the school’s Thanksgiving break. Final exams will then take place online from Dec. 1-4 and will be followed by the holiday break.
“We want all students to have a safe and happy break for Thanksgiving before preparing for final exams week,” a release accompanying the update stated. “A reminder to everyone to continue making good decisions regarding social distancing, wearing a mask, and practicing good hygiene. This will be our final COVID-19 update on positive cases for 2020.”
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools also affirmed its decision to continue holding in-person classes despite the rising risk dial.
Currently, the school does not have any students or staff members testing positive for the virus. However, two parents or family members have tested positive, according to a Friday press release.
An additional 33 students are currently in quarantine.
In total, CBPS has recorded a total of 57 positive COVID-19 cases this year.
“As a whole, we now have 31 students and two staff members in quarantine down from last week’s number of 43, with many scheduled to return the week of Thanksgiving break or the Monday following,” Superintendent Harlan Ptomey said in a press release.
