Area schools provide weekly COVID-19 update

Area schools provided weekly updates on positive COVID-19 cases this week.

Twelve students and 12 employees were not in school across Fremont Public Schools on Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test, the district said in a press release.

The 24 positive tests brings the school district’s total number of positive cases to 137 since it began self-reporting cases in early August.

The release also stated that 182 students and 48 employees were not in school that day due to being in quarantine.

The Three Rivers Public Health Risk Dial for Dodge County increased from 3.0 to 3.25—to high orange. As a reminder, the Dial utilizes eight data points on a rolling three week average.

FPS reiterated its intent to continue having in-person classes despite the jurisdiction’s rising risk dial.

The district said data has continued to show that keeping school open is the best move for both students and staff. Additionally, Three Rivers Health Department has recommended that FPS keep its doors open, according to the Friday press release.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Midland University reported 12 positive COVID-19 cases on Friday, a sharp decrease from the 33 positive cases announced last week.