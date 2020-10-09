Area schools provide weekly COVID-19 updates

Area schools provided weekly updates on positive COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Three students and five employees at Fremont Public Schools tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Wednesday press release.

The eight positive tests brings the school district’s total number of positive cases to 40 since it began self-reporting cases in early August.

An additional 27 students and 10 staff members and employees are in quarantine.

A Friday release from Midland University disclosed five additional positive COVID-19 tests from the previous week. The five positive tests are a sharp decrease from the previous week’s 13 positive tests.

“It’s Homecoming weekend and although we have had to find new ways to celebrate this year due to COVID-19, we are grateful for all of the alumni who play a major role in making Midland University the special place it is,” a statement that accompanied the update said. “It is a reminder to us that even though things may have a different look and feel in 2020, the Warrior spirit will endure.”

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools Principal Dan Koenig provided some guidance for students and families ahead of its Fall Break beginning Oct. 15 during his bi-weekly update.