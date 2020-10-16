Area schools provide weekly COVID-19 updates

Area schools provided weekly updates on positive COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Four students and six employees at Fremont Public Schools tested positive for COVID-19, according to a Friday press release.

The 10 positive tests brings the school district’s total number of positive cases to 50 since it began self-reporting cases in early August.

An additional 30 students and 13 staff members and employees are in quarantine.

FPS also provided an update on virtual enrollment for its online learning option. 487 students are enrolled in online learning, which represents around 10% of the district's student body.

FPS reminded families that students are allowed to transition in and out of online learning, but they are only allowed to return to in-person classrooms on Mondays in an effort to limit disruption.

“We have an awesome teaching staff who continue to do whatever it takes to ensure that our students are successful,” Superintendent Mark Shepard said in the press release. “In-class learning continues to prove it is the most effective way for our students to learn."

A Friday release from Midland University disclosed two additional positive COVID-19 tests.

"We are nearly two months into the fall semester and Midland University continues to be diligent in helping mitigate the spread of COVID-19," a statement accompanying the update read. "We applaud the efforts of students, faculty, and staff as we continue to navigate through this pandemic and we thank them for their willingness to do what is necessary."

