Area schools provide weekly COVID-19 updates

Area schools provided weekly updates on positive COVID-19 cases last week.
Midland University reported two positive COVID-19 tests on Friday. It is the same number of positive tests the university announced two weeks ago.
The university will have its last day of regular classes on Nov. 24 prior to Thanksgiving break. In-person classes will not occur following the break, with final exams taking place online from Dec. 1-4.
“We want to again recognize the efforts of everyone who has worked hard to make this a safe and successful semester,” a statement accompanying the update read.
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools Principal Dan Koenig announced that two high school students tested positive for the virus during the past week. Additionally, he noted that some students are currently in quarantine due to a parent who has tested positive for COVID-19.
“We need everybody to be doing everything they can possible, so that when we have those opportunities to mingle and be around others we make sure we’re following the expectations of remaining more than 6 feet apart as well as obviously wearing your mask at all times,” Koenig said in the video.
Four students and five employees were not in school across Fremont Public Schools Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test, the district said that day in a press release.
The nine positive tests brings the school district’s total number of positive cases to 59 since it began self-reporting cases in early August.
The release also stated that 44 students and 10 employees were not in school that day due to being in quarantine.
FPS also announced on Tuesday that there will be no school on Thursday, Nov. 5. The day is coupled with the previously scheduled professional development day on Nov. 6 to allow for an extra day of preparation for the district’s teaching staff.
“These additional days off have proven effective for teachers this year and have allowed them extra time to dedicate to developing lessons in SeeSaw and Canvas,” Superintendent Mark Shepard said. “Our teachers have been amazing—tending to students both in class and online through our virtual learning environment.”
Cedar Bluffs Public Schools has seen an increase in positive COVID-19 tests among staff and students.
According to a Tuesday update published by Superintendent Harlan Ptomey, around 15% of the school’s staff has tested positive for the virus this week.
Due to the unknown cause of the spread, Ptomey recommended all staff and family members get tested for the virus.
Three Rivers Public Health Department set up an on-site testing facility for all employees and their family members at the school.
In the update, Ptomey said he expected the outcome of the testing to be “optimistic,” as those who are already symptomatic are off school grounds.
“As a school we are encouraging all of our employees to test as we feel this is just one more way to make sure our school environment is the safest it can be for our students,” Ptomey said. “I apologize for any inconvenience that this may cause and will continue to try to communicate throughout this process.”
