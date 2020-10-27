Area schools provide weekly COVID-19 updates

Area schools provided weekly updates on positive COVID-19 cases last week.

Midland University reported two positive COVID-19 tests on Friday. It is the same number of positive tests the university announced two weeks ago.

The university will have its last day of regular classes on Nov. 24 prior to Thanksgiving break. In-person classes will not occur following the break, with final exams taking place online from Dec. 1-4.

“We want to again recognize the efforts of everyone who has worked hard to make this a safe and successful semester,” a statement accompanying the update read.

Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools Principal Dan Koenig announced that two high school students tested positive for the virus during the past week. Additionally, he noted that some students are currently in quarantine due to a parent who has tested positive for COVID-19.

“We need everybody to be doing everything they can possible, so that when we have those opportunities to mingle and be around others we make sure we’re following the expectations of remaining more than 6 feet apart as well as obviously wearing your mask at all times,” Koenig said in the video.