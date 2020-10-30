Area schools provide weekly COVID-19 updates

Area schools provided weekly updates on positive COVID-19 cases on Friday.
Four students and five employees were not in school across Fremont Public Schools Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test, the district said in a press release.
The nine positive tests brings the school district’s total number of positive cases to 69 since it began self-reporting cases in early August.
The release also stated that 77 students and 16 employees were not in school that day due to being in quarantine.
The Three Rivers Public Health Risk Dial for Dodge County increased from 1.75 to 2.0 — in between yellow and orange — this week. The increase serves as a reminder that the virus remains present in the community, FPS Superintended Mark Shepard said.
“The movement in the Dial is a reminder that COVID-19 is not going away in the near future and the number of individuals quarantined due to exposure is a reflection of our community’s current status,” Shepard said in the press release. "COVID fatigue is real and we need to continually remind ourselves that we must follow the protocol outlined by Three Rivers Public Health, and remain diligent in our adherence to these measures.”
Archbishop Bergan Catholic Schools Principal Dan Koenig provided parents with a year-to-date update on total positive and quarantine numbers between the elementary and high school building in a Thursday video over Facebook.
Support Local Journalism
Of the 267 students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, 28 have been forced to quarantine due to the pandemic. Only one student across the elementary school grade level has tested positive for COVID-19.
Currently, 11 students at Archbishop Bergan Elementary School are in quarantine due to a potential exposure. No students are currently positive for the virus.
"I'm very happy to report that," Koenig said in the video.
14 of the 175 students in grades 7-12 have quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus, while seven have tested positive for COVID-19.
Currently, 11 students in grades 7-12 are currently in quarantine due to potential exposure while an additional three students have tested positive for the virus.
One staff member at Bergan Elementary School and two staff members at the Middle/High School building have tested positive for the virus.
"Do everything you can possible in these next weeks to stay away from each other and keep your masks on and practice good habits when it comes to the virus," Koenig said.
Midland University reported eight current positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
"It is because of the efforts of our students, faculty, and staff that we have been able to keep our number of positive cases low over the past several weeks," a statement accompanying the update read. "But now is not the time to let our guard down as Dodge Country was recently moved into the orange level on the COVID-19 risk dial by Three Rivers Health Department."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!