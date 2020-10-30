Area schools provide weekly COVID-19 updates

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Of the 267 students in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, 28 have been forced to quarantine due to the pandemic. Only one student across the elementary school grade level has tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, 11 students at Archbishop Bergan Elementary School are in quarantine due to a potential exposure. No students are currently positive for the virus.

"I'm very happy to report that," Koenig said in the video.

14 of the 175 students in grades 7-12 have quarantined due to potential exposure to the virus, while seven have tested positive for COVID-19.

Currently, 11 students in grades 7-12 are currently in quarantine due to potential exposure while an additional three students have tested positive for the virus.

One staff member at Bergan Elementary School and two staff members at the Middle/High School building have tested positive for the virus.

"Do everything you can possible in these next weeks to stay away from each other and keep your masks on and practice good habits when it comes to the virus," Koenig said.

Midland University reported eight current positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

"It is because of the efforts of our students, faculty, and staff that we have been able to keep our number of positive cases low over the past several weeks," a statement accompanying the update read. "But now is not the time to let our guard down as Dodge Country was recently moved into the orange level on the COVID-19 risk dial by Three Rivers Health Department."

