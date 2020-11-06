Area schools provide weekly COVID-19 updates

Area schools provided weekly updates on positive COVID-19 cases this week.

Six students and eight employees were not in school across Fremont Public Schools Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test, the district said in a press release.

The 14 positive tests brings the school district’s total number of positive cases to 83 since it began self-reporting cases in early August.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The release also stated that 130 students and 22 employees were not in school that day due to being in quarantine.

The Three Rivers Public Health Risk Dial for Dodge County increased from 2 to 2.5 — to mid-orange. As a reminder, the dial utilizes eight data points on a rolling three-week average.

“While the Risk Dial is increasing for the second week in a row, our number of positive cases within the district has remained consistent," Superintendent Mark Shepard said in a press release. "The number of individuals in quarantine has increased due to exposures outside of the classroom. Please stay vigilant in following our protocol, having good hygiene habits and following the 3 Cs."

No school was held on Nov. 5 and 6. Those two days were designated for teacher preparation of lessons in the online learning management system and professional development.