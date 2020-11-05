Area schools to keep students in schools for "as much and as long as possible" amid rising risk dial

Twenty-nine public and private schools throughout the surrounding area met with Three Rivers Public Health Department and Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department on Wednesday to discuss school protocols related to the COVID-19 risk dial.

The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July, is updated each Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.

The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.

Each of the 29 public and private schools have used their own protocols associated with the public health districts and have created protocols associated with each level of the risk dial.

Those schools, including Fremont Public Schools, have included in their plans a transition from in-class learning to hybrid or fully remote learning in the orange and red level.

On Wednesday, schools announced that, in accordance with guidance from the surrounding public health departments, they would plan to keep students in class as much and as long as possible.