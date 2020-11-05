Area schools to keep students in schools for "as much and as long as possible" amid rising risk dial

Twenty-nine public and private schools throughout the surrounding area met with Three Rivers Public Health Department and Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department on Wednesday to discuss school protocols related to the COVID-19 risk dial.
The risk dial, which debuted in mid-July, is updated each Wednesday to show the risk of COVID-19 in Dodge, Washington and Saunders counties, as well as the entire jurisdiction.
The dial is color-coded, with green being low, yellow being moderate, orange being high and red being severe. The dials are also given a number range, with low being below .5, moderate being .5 to 2, high being 2 to 3.5 and severe being 3.5 to 4.
Each of the 29 public and private schools have used their own protocols associated with the public health districts and have created protocols associated with each level of the risk dial.
Those schools, including Fremont Public Schools, have included in their plans a transition from in-class learning to hybrid or fully remote learning in the orange and red level.
On Wednesday, schools announced that, in accordance with guidance from the surrounding public health departments, they would plan to keep students in class as much and as long as possible.
“We have learned a lot in the past three months and because of the terrific work our schools are doing, have found that keeping students in school is the safest place for them to be," Terra Uhing, executive director of Three Rivers Public Health Department, said in a press release. "School staff and students are wearing masks, social distancing and sanitizing on a frequent basis. Because of all of these efforts, we have found very little transmission of COVID-19 among students and staff members within our schools.”
The risk dial in the Three Rivers jurisdiction currently stands in the orange level with a score of 2.63, while the Elkhorn Logan Valley jurisdiction is in the red level for each of the district's four counties.
“The Risk Dial serves as a visual data review tool within each county to provide an insight into the spread of the virus,” Gina Uhing, health director for Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department said in a press release. “For school districts, the number of cases within a school building or classroom serves as an indicator for how well the protocols in place are working and if adjustments are needed within the school environment.”
West Point-Beemer Superintendent Bill McAllister said the increase in positive cases around the school's health district has not corresponded to an increase in positive cases at the school.
" ... We have had an increase in the number of individuals in quarantine which is a testament to the fine job the health departments are doing in identifying potential exposures through contact tracing," he said.
ESU 2 has had weekly meetings with public and private school superintendents and public health officials hold a position on the agendas and provide updates on current guidance to local school officials.
“Early on we sought opportunities to serve our school districts and decided providing support in the area of sourcing PPE and serving as a conduit for information was something we could do,” said Ted DeTurk, ESU 2 administrator. “I’ve been impressed with the collaborative effort of all involved during these trying times.”
