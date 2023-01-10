 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick top story

Area student among nominees for U.S. service academies

Local News

U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, has released the names of the Nebraskans she is nominating this year for U.S. service academies.

Conor Connealy of Valley is among Fischer’s nominees for the Class of 2027. Connealy is a nominee to the U.S. Air Force Academy, the U.S. Military Academy, and the U.S. Naval Academy.

