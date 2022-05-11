Area students among National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners

National Merit Scholarship Corporation today announced this year’s National Merit $2,500 Scholarship winners. The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 outstanding Finalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.

The area students who earned scholarships are: Mackenzie G. Kirby of Fremont, a senior at Fremont High School; Ben C. Thrasher of Malmo, a senior at Wahoo High School; and Avery C. Wright of Waterloo, a senior at Douglas County West Community High School.

National Merit $2500 Scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills, and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.

These scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the finalists and their high schools: the academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.

