Area students are members of UNK Marching Band

Two area students are members of this year’s University of Nebraska at Kearney Pride of the Plains Marching Band.

Dan Shipley of Fremont and Dani Richardson of North Bend will be performing with the band this season, which begins with the Sept. 2 home football game against Missouri Southern.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In addition to performing at all Loper home football games, the Pride of the Plains performs in the annual UNK Band Day Parade at 10 a.m. Sept. 18 in downtown Kearney.

Other scheduled performances include the Oct. 2 Harvest of Harmony Parade and Field Exhibition in Grand Island, Oct. 9 UNK Homecoming Parade in downtown Kearney and Oct. 23 Nebraska State Bandmasters Association State Marching Contest, which is hosted by Kearney High School.

Show themes for the 2021 season include music from Queen and the Beatles.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.