Area students compete at SkillsUSA National Leadership Conference

Northeast Community College student Jake Bartosh of Arlington earned a silver medal in crime scene investigation at the 2022 SkillsUSA National Leadership Conference.

In the competitions, students in skilled and technical education science work against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in a myriad of occupations. The philosophy of the SkillsUSA championships is to reward students for excellence, to involve industry in directly evaluating student performance and to keep training relevant to employers' needs.

In all, Northeast Community had 26 students in 16 categories who won state competition events in April to qualify for the national competition in Atlanta. Area students include: Bartosh, Crime Scene Investigation; Aaron Disher of West Point and Cooper Hilgenkamp of Arlington, Teamworks Competition.

The 58th annual SkillsUSA National Leadership Conference, the world’s largest showcase of skilled trades, featured 108 hands-on skills and leadership competitions at State Farm Arena and the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. More than 12,000 students, teachers, education leaders, and representatives from 650 national corporations, trade associations, businesses and labor unions participated.

SkillsUSA serves approximately 334,000 students and instructors annually. This includes 19,000 instructors who join as professional members. Including alumni, SkillsUSA membership totals over 394,000. SkillsUSA has served nearly 14 million annual members cumulatively since 1965 and is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Labor as a successful model of employer-driven workforce development.