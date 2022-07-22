Area students compete at SkillsUSA National Leadership Conference

Area students compete at national conference

Northeast Community College student Jake Bartosh of Arlington earned a silver medal in crime scene investigation at the 2022 SkillsUSA National Leadership Conference.

In the competitions, students in skilled and technical education science work against the clock and each other, proving their expertise in a myriad of occupations. The philosophy of the SkillsUSA championships is to reward students for excellence, to involve industry in directly evaluating student performance and to keep training relevant to employers’ needs.

In all, Northeast Community had 26 students in 16 categories who won state competition events in April to qualify for the national competition in Atlanta. Area students include: Bartosh, Crime Scene Investigation; Aaron Disher of West Point and Cooper Hilgenkamp of Arlington, Teamworks Competition.

The 58th annual SkillsUSA National Leadership Conference, the world’s largest showcase of skilled trades, featured 108 hands-on skills and leadership competitions at State Farm Arena and the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. More than 12,000 students, teachers, education leaders, and representatives from 650 national corporations, trade associations, businesses and labor unions participated.

SkillsUSA serves approximately 334,000 students and instructors annually. This includes 19,000 instructors who join as professional members. Including alumni, SkillsUSA membership totals over 394,000. SkillsUSA has served nearly 14 million annual members cumulatively since 1965 and is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and the U.S. Department of Labor as a successful model of employer-driven workforce development.

South Dakota Mines announces dean’s listSouth Dakota Mines has named 587 students to the spring 2022 dean’s list.

In order to merit a spot on the dean’s list, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for the semester. Full-time students must have earned a minimum of 12 credit hours for the term while part-time students must have earned between three and 11 credit hours that term.

The following area students were named to the dean’s list:

Arlington: Jack Douglas.

Fremont: Owen Wagner.

Oakland: Daniel Sechler.

NCTA honors area students

Academic honors for students at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture were announced for the spring semester.

Students must be fulltime enrollees, with at least 12 credit hours for the semester to be eligible for the academic designations. The dean’s list honors are for students achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester. Those on honor roll earn a 3.5 to 3.99 GPA.

The following area students were named to the honor roll:

North Bend: Hannah Murray.

Oakland: Rheanna Paul.

Queen named to dean’s list

Pacey Queen of Fremont has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 term at York College.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must carry 12 or more graded hours and achieve a semester grade point average of at least 3.75 with no incomplete grades and no grade below “C” for the semester.

Herink named to dean’s list

Eli Herink of Fremont has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester at Rockhurst University.

This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.

Union University graduate

Six hundred eleven students graduated from Union University on May 21 during spring commencement services of the 197th graduating class at Oman Arena.

Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska delivered the commencement address.

Gabrielle McClellan of Fremont earned a Bachelor of Arts in English.

CCC honor lists

Central Community College has announced the names of full-time students who earned spots on the president’s and dean’s honor lists for the 2022 spring semester.

The students were enrolled at one or more CCC locations, which include the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and Ord Learning Center.

Students on the president’s honor list earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while students on the dean’s honor list earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.

The following area students were recognized:

President’s honor list

Dodge: Madeline Nielsen.

Hooper: Shyann Rolenc.

Howells: Wyatt Hegemann.

Linwood: Madisen Jelinek.

Morse Bluff: Katelyn Bayer.

Oakland: Josie Richards.

Dean’s honor list

Linwood: Lesvia Marroquin.

Wahoo: Jacob Gaffney.

Students earn degrees from SCC

Southeast Community College in Nebraska has released the names of students who graduated with degrees, diplomas or certificates following the 2022 spring term on the Beatrice, Lincoln and Milford campuses, as well as learning centers.

Zachary Keith Bode of Fremont received an Associate of Applied Science Degree in Diesel Technology-Truck.

Jeremy David Neill of Fremont earned an Associate of Applied Science in Electrical & Electromechanical Technology.

Nathan Christopher Wusk of Fremont graduated with distinction with an Associate of Applied Science in Ford Automotive Student Service Educational Training.

Endorf earns two bachelor degrees

More than 3,300 students graduated from the University of Mississippi in May 2022.

Undergraduate and graduate candidates received degrees from the College of Liberal Arts, General Studies and schools of Accountancy, Applied Sciences, Business Administration, Education, Engineering, Journalism and New Media, Law and Pharmacy.

Ella Endorf of North Bend majored in Public Policy Leadership and Integrated Marketing Communications and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Public Policy Leadership and Bachelor of Science in Integrated Marketing Communications from the College of Liberal Arts.

Students receive nursing pins

Associate degree nursing and practical nursing students were recognized during a special ceremony at Northeast Community College in Norfolk with the presentation of their nursing pins and diplomas. In addition, the tradition of nursing students receiving their pins from family members or a close friend who have helped them along their journey was part of the ceremony.

The nurse pinning observance is the culmination of the students’ initial journey of professional nursing education. It is a bridge from nursing’s past to nursing’s future and is a time-honored nursing school tradition. It also signifies the official initiation into the brotherhood and sisterhood of nurses.

Each nursing school, at every level of education, has its own unique pin which is worn on the nursing uniform. The nursing school pin that graduates of the Northeast Community College’s associate degree nursing (ADN) and practical nursing program receive is symbolic of nursing’s heritage and tradition.

Upon completion of the first two semesters of nursing studies at Northeast Community College, students are eligible to take the National Council of Licensure Examination (NCLEX-PN) to become licensed practical nurses. Students who hold a 3.0 GPA in their nursing courses are eligible to complete the last two semesters of the Northeast program and take the National Council of Licensure Exam (NCLEX-RN) to practice as licensed registered nurses.

Students who graduate with an ADN are eligible to continue their studies for a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. The general education courses for a Bachelor of Science in Nursing can be taken at Northeast Community College. The majority of the practical nursing students have chosen to continue in the associate degree nursing program at Northeast.

The following area students received their Practical Nursing pin and diploma.

Fremont: Oscar Garcia, Brittney Perina.

Oakland: Bradley Gillett.

West Point: Kelly Hansen, Allyson Plagge.

Creighton University graduates

Creighton University, a Jesuit university in the BIG EAST Conference, held its undergraduate commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 14, at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Fremont: Gabrielle Keaton, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, magna cum laude; James Kostal, Bachelor of Science in Physics, magna cum laude; Catherine Walker, Bachelor of Arts, Certificate in Business Administration, magna cum laude.

Wahoo: Mary Pockrandt, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, cum laude.

Waterloo: Mackenzie Carlson, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, cum laude.

West Point: Kaitlyn Pilakowski, Bachelor of Science.

Peru State awards master’s degrees

At its recent commencement ceremony on May 7, Peru State College and its President, Dr. Michael Evans, granted master’s degrees to 82 individuals.

Peru State College offers two graduate programs – a Master of Science in Education – Curriculum and Instruction and a Master of Science in Organizational Management.

The following area students were awarded master’s degrees:

Fremont: Sadie Marie Jaline Brown, Master of Science in Education – Curriculum and Instruction; Samuel W. McCormick, Master of Science in Education – Curriculum and Instruction; Anna White, Master of Science in Education – Curriculum and Instruction;

Wahoo: Jessie Krien Belford, Master of Science in Organizational Management; Jacob Scheef, Master of Science in Education – Curriculum and Instruction;

Waterloo: Anna Claire Engelbert, Master of Science in Education – Curriculum and Instruction.

West Point: Paige Emma Faeth, Master of Science in Education – Curriculum and Instruction.

Franzluebbers earns doctorate degree

College of Saint Mary (CSM) presented degrees to 124 students during two spring commencement ceremonies May 14-15.

These graduates participated in the first spring commencement held on campus in nearly 40 years. The ceremony was held in the new Lied Fitness Center Fieldhouse. A graduate ceremony for master’s and doctoral students was held on May 14, while an undergraduate ceremony was May 15.

Elizabeth Franzluebbers of Dodge was presented with an Occupational Therapy Doctorate.

Drake University dean’s and president’s lists

Drake University has announced its dean’s and president’s lists for the spring 2022 semester.

Jack Wilmes of Fremont was named to the president’s list. To be eligible for the president’s list, students must have earned a perfect 4.0 GPA during the spring 2022 semester.

Rachel Kelsey of Washington, Nebraska, was named to the dean’s list. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the spring 2022 semester.

Gruhn honored at recognition celebration

Buena Vista University recognized 52 students during its annual Senior Recognition Celebration this spring. This event honors students for their academic excellence, civic engagement, and leadership.

Katie Gruhn, a senior from Fremont, majoring in social work, was named Senior of the Year among social work majors at BVU.

Carnahan serving as honor society president

Tiffany Carnahan, a native of Fremont, is now serving as the president of the Doane University Circle (chapter) of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society.

Students who serve as circle presidents are leaders amongst leaders. Members of ODK must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class and embrace the society’s ideals. They also must demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars of campus life celebrated by ODK: academics and research, athletics, service to campus and community, communications, and creative and performing arts. Fewer than 5% of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded in Lexington, Virginia, on Dec. 3, 1914. A group of 15 students and faculty members established the society to recognize and encourage leadership at the collegiate level. The founders established the ODK Idea-the concept that individuals representing all phases of collegiate life should |collaborate with faculty and others to support the campus and community.

ODK’s mission is to honor and develop leaders; encourage collaboration among students, faculty, staff, and alumni; and promote ODK’s leadership values of collaboration, inclusivity, integrity, scholarship, and service on college and university campuses throughout North America. The society’s national headquarters are located in Lexington, Virginia.