College of Saint Mary has announced its dean’s list and president’s honor roll for outstanding undergraduate academic performance for the fall 2022 semester. In total, 143 students were named to the dean’s list, while 89 were named to the president’s honor roll.

To qualify for the College of Saint Mary’s dean’s list, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher after completing at least 12 semester hours as a full-time student. For inclusion on the president’s honor roll, students must earn a 3.9 GPA or above.

The following area students were honored:

Arlington: Anna Moore, pre-nursing, freshman, president’s honor roll.

Cedar Bluffs: Madelyn Gaughen, elementary education and special education, freshman, dean’s list.

Dodge: Lilly Praest, pre-nursing, freshman, president’s honor roll.

Fremont: Jessica Holcomb, applied psychology and human services, sophomore, president’s honor roll; Lexie Langley, business, senior, dean’s list.

Ithaca: Kelsie Sears, nursing, sophomore, dean’s list.

Kennard: Katelyn Hamre, nursing, junior, dean’s list.