Area students earn degrees from University of Nebraska-Lincoln

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 1,288 degrees during commencement exercises Dec. 16 and 17 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The 1,262 graduates are from 50 countries, 41 states and more than 170 Nebraska communities.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Arlington: Trenton Benjamin Borgmann, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Nolan Gottsch, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management; Ben Lawson Riecken, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering.

Cedar Bluffs: Carson James Shanahan, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.

Fremont: Miranda Lee Cornett, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice; Courtney Nicole Kment, Graduate Studies, Master of Science; Julian Sorensen, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.

Hooper: Taylor Renae Gregory, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural and Environmental Sciences Communication.

Mead: Nathan Wallace Thorson, Graduate Studies, Master of Science.

Morse Bluff: Bret Robert Walker, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.

Nickerson: Shelby Eva Kaup, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with distinction.

North Bend: Tanner Rochford Wietfeld, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.

Oakland: Tyson Brian Harney, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Armani Rodney Jay Kasahara, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice with distinction.

Scribner: Michelle M. Ryun, Graduate Studies, Master of Applied Science.

Valley: Benjamin James Chaloupka, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Wahoo: Kylee Anne Jones, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Arianna Lynn Prochaska, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Isaac Raynold Woita, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

Washington: Michelle Ann Kelsey, Graduate Studies, Master of Arts for Teachers.

Waterloo: Barbara Wolf Shousha, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy.

West Point: Benjamin Joseph Meiergerd, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Darian Paige Repschlaeger, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.

Yutan: Tatum Devish, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Noelle August Josoff, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Hayden Leonard Lassek, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Miranda Grace Mueller, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science. She also earned a Bachelor of Science in Grazing Livestock Systems from the college.