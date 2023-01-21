Area students earn honors from Southern New Hampshire University

Southern New Hampshire University has released its fall 2022 president’s list and dean’s list. The fall term runs from September to December.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above for the reporting term are named to the president's list while students who earned a grade-point average of 3.5 to 3.69 are named to the dean’s list.

Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

The following area students were recognized:

North Bend: John White, president’s list.

Prague: Stephanie Prochaska, president’s list.

Uehling: Shannelle Krebbs, dean’s list.