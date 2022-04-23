Area students earn medals at FFA Cooperative Speaking Event

Awards were presented to 22 FFA members for their speaking skills and knowledge of cooperatives during a special awards ceremony on April 8. The FFA Cooperative Speaking Event is held during the State FFA Convention held April 6-8 in Lincoln.

Each contestant in the Cooperative Speaking Competition was judged on a six- to eight-minute prepared speech on a topic dealing with cooperatives and their benefits to the local, state and national economies. Participants were selected for the competition at district contests throughout the state over the past several months.

The competition is sponsored by the Nebraska Cooperative Council Education Foundation in an effort to help develop leadership skills and increase understanding of the cooperative system. 2022 marks the 71st consecutive year that the Council or its Education Foundation has supported the Nebraska FFA Association.

Area students receiving medals in the competition include:

• Gold – Collin Konecky, Mead.

• Silver – Logan Consbruck, West Point; Chisum Wilson, Bishop Neumann.

