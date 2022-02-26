Area students earn membership in Phi Theta Kappa

Ninety-two students at Northeast Community College have qualified for membership in the Phi Theta Kappa, (PTK), Tau Chi Chapter during the spring semester.

Since the installation of Northeast’s Tau Chi chapter in 1996, over 3,300 students have been inducted into the international academic honor society for two-year colleges. For over 100 years, membership in Phi Theta Kappa has signified a singular honor and a willingness to embrace the society’s shared commitment to academic excellence.

The organization’s mission is two-fold: recognize and encourage the academic achievement of two-year college students and; provide opportunities for individual growth and development through participation in honors, leadership, service and fellowship programming. PTK is the largest honor society in higher education.

To be eligible for induction into PTK, students must have earned at least 12 credit hours and achieved a minimum grade point average of 3.5 or above out of a 4.0 system.

The following Northeast Community College students have qualified for PTK for the spring 2022 semester:

Arlington: Jake Bartosh.

Dodge: Janessa Schmidt.

Fremont: Oscar Garcia, Sidney Bourek.

Hooper: Josie Kahlandt, Kathryn Robertson.

West Point: Janice Bales, Rene Ramirez.

