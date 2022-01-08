 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Area students earn Presidential Scholarships at Augustana University

Augustana University

Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, has announced those students who have earned a Presidential Scholarship for Academic Year 2021-22.

Area recipients include Alex Bigsby of Fremont and Aidan Boone of Yutan.

This scholarship recognizes academic excellence demonstrated through success in the classroom or through outstanding scores achieved on the ACT or SAT.

