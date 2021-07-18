Area students graduate from Kansas State University

Kansas State University
Nearly 3,130 students completed degree requirements from Kansas State University in spring 2021.
The university awarded 2,207 bachelor’s degrees, 700 master’s degrees, 216 doctorates — 115 of which are Doctor of Veterinary Medicine — and 12 associate degrees. Several students earned multiple degrees.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
- Dodge: Jared Bourek, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine.
- Scribner: Gracie Coon, Bachelor of Science.
