Area students graduate from UNMC High School Alliance program

Area students graduate from UNMC program

Sixty-four high school students graduated from the University of Nebraska Medical Center High School Alliance program on May 24. The students represent 23 high schools in and around the Omaha metro.

This year’s High School Alliance graduates included Mallory Ruwe of Arlington High School and Madisyn Rogert of Douglas County West High School.

The UNMC High School Alliance gives high school juniors and seniors an opportunity to take college-level courses in preparation for careers in health care. The alliance is a partnership between UNMC, 12 metropolitan area school districts and an educational service unit. Classes are geographically and economically diverse.

The program, which is held during the school year, provides unique hands-on learning experiences, including courses in infectious diseases, anatomy and medical decision-making taught by UNMC faculty on the Omaha campus.

Since its founding in the 2010-2011 academic year, the High School Alliance has graduated over 556 students.

This year, eight students completed the Stellar Seniors program, signifying that they applied as juniors to return to the program during their senior year. Those selected as Stellar Seniors have demonstrated leadership, commitment to the program and are required to complete a semester-long independent study.

