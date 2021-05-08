 Skip to main content
Area students participate in honors research forum at Wayne State College
Wayne State College Honors Research and Creative Activity Forum for April 2021 included two area students.

Elizabeth Dunn of Oakland presented “The Scope of Mindfulness: How Increased Awareness Can Affect American Politics” virtually on Canvas. Her instructor is Dr. Joe Blankenau.

Abigail Ruda of North Band gave the presentation “Not For Sale: The Black Hills Land Claim” on April 30 in the Niobrara Room of Kanter Student Center. Her instructor is Dr. Robert Eric Colvard.

