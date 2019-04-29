The Nebraska Corn Growers Association (NeCGA) has announced the winners of the 2019 Future Leaders in Agriculture Scholarship Program (FLAGship Program).
After reviewing the applications and much deliberation, the NeCGA Grower Services Committee chose five applicants to each receive a $2,000 scholarship.
The area awardees, along with their intended secondary school and degree program, are:
Morse Bluff: Justin Mensik (Northeast Community College, Diversified Agriculture).
Oakland: Layne Miller (University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Agribusiness).
To be eligible for this scholarship, students must be a member of the Nebraska Corn Growers Association or the son/daughter of a NeCGA member. They must be a senior in high school or college freshman who is continuing their education in Nebraska.