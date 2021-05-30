Area students receive awards at Central Community College-Columbus

Special recognition awards were presented to students April 22 at the 15th annual Student Recognition and Awards Convocation at Central Community College-Columbus.

Shyann Rolenc of North Bend received an Appreciation Award as a member of the Ag Club. The Ag Club promotes increased student involvement in agricultural systems and works to educate and inform citizens on the importance of agriculture.

Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society awards were presented to Jamie Johnson of Oakland and Allison Guenther of West Point. Phi Theta Kappa is an international honor society for two-year colleges. To obtain membership, students earn 12 hours of college credit and have at least a 3.5 grade point average.

Wyatt Hegemann of Howells received a SkillsUSA award. SkillsUSA is a national organization that trains secondary and post-secondary students in leadership and personal skills such as dependability, teamwork, communications and customer relations through competitions, development activities and service projects.

Paige Swanson of North Bend was a Perseverance Award recipient from TRiO/Student Support Services. The TRiO/Student Support Services program helps first-generation and low-income students reach their educational goals by assisting them in overcoming barriers.

