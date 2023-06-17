The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred a record 3,753 degrees during commencement exercises May 19 and 20.
The 3,669 graduates are from 59 countries; 47 states, the District of Columbia and Guam; and more than 240 Nebraska communities.
The Bob Devaney Sports Center hosted a ceremony for students earning graduate and professional degrees May 19; Memorial Stadium hosted a ceremony for undergraduates May 20; and the Lied Center for Performing Arts hosted a ceremony for law graduates May 20.
The following area students were awarded degrees:
Arlington: Cole Alexander Marquardt, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Trevor Lewis Smailys, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.
People are also reading…
Dodge: Carter Mikeal Jensen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.
Fremont: Griffin Zachery Barrett, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Turner Richard Milton Blick, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Megan Demuth, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Charles Joseph Diers, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Elisa Claire Dorsey, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Payton Mackenzie Eyler, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering with distinction; Morgan Nadean Filter, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Mitchell Clayton Glause, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science with high distinction; Daniel Godoy, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with highest distinction; Avery Ann Gossett, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Reed Johannsen, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Nicholas Alexander Lamme, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Melany Ann Lockhart, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Madison Leigh Moore, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Gabriel Jeffrey Schindler, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Rae Lynn Seier, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Payton Jay Siemer, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Kameron Isaiah Sorensen, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice; Emma Marie Storms, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Trevor D. Synovec, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Miah Patrice Vakiner, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice with high distinction; Jacob Nicholas Vogt, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management; Caitlyn Vyhlidal, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Tanner Wilson, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.
Howells: Lane Marcus Hegemann, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.
Ithaca: Caleb Dickes, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy; Conner Joseph Johnson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.
Kennard: Ryan Frederick Schumacher, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering.
Malmo: Jamie Lynn Chvatal, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Kylee Ann Swanson, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Tanner John Woita, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.
Morse Bluff: Zachery Michael Borer, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with high distinction; Shandra Beth Dauel, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Brayden Charles Oborny, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.
Nickerson: Tyler Joe Mulliken, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.
North Bend: John Francis Emanuel, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics with high distinction; Hadley Lauren Hiatt, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction; Jacob Thomas Ray, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Carli Shae Rush, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with distinction; Alyssa Lynn Winkelman, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Landscape Architecture.
Oakland: Cole Kenneth Bures, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry; Layne Augustus Miller, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Jared Richard Mulder, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with highest distinction.
Valley: Logan Clara Connealy, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction; Mary Elizabeth Hilbers, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy; Bennett Walker Janecek, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Nicholas Edward Kincanon, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction; Zachary Aaron Konz, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Lucas O’Connor, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.
Wahoo: Philip James Chohon, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Anna Marie Dobesh, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Connor Rae Freeman, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Riley Madison Harrell, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice; Shea M. Meduna, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Emily Paige Obert, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Mattison Vee Pfeiffer, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Waterloo: Dalton James Hulett, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering with high distinction; Thomas Lorenzo Kotschwar, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice; Savannah Kay Walvoord, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering with highest distinction.
West Point: Thomas Michael Hugo, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction; Will Aloys Kreikemeier, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Tyson Mitchell Snodgrass, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Weston: Emily Paige Pokorny, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.
Yutan: Caden Douglas Carlson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife; Haley Marie Herman, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design with high distinction; Logan Michael Thomas, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction.