The University of Nebraska–Lincoln conferred a record 3,753 degrees during commencement exercises May 19 and 20.

The 3,669 graduates are from 59 countries; 47 states, the District of Columbia and Guam; and more than 240 Nebraska communities.

The Bob Devaney Sports Center hosted a ceremony for students earning graduate and professional degrees May 19; Memorial Stadium hosted a ceremony for undergraduates May 20; and the Lied Center for Performing Arts hosted a ceremony for law graduates May 20.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Arlington: Cole Alexander Marquardt, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Trevor Lewis Smailys, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice.

Dodge: Carter Mikeal Jensen, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science.

Fremont: Griffin Zachery Barrett, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Turner Richard Milton Blick, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Megan Demuth, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Charles Joseph Diers, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Elisa Claire Dorsey, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts; Payton Mackenzie Eyler, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering with distinction; Morgan Nadean Filter, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Mitchell Clayton Glause, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science with high distinction; Daniel Godoy, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Computer Science with highest distinction; Avery Ann Gossett, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Reed Johannsen, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Nicholas Alexander Lamme, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Melany Ann Lockhart, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Madison Leigh Moore, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Gabriel Jeffrey Schindler, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Rae Lynn Seier, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Payton Jay Siemer, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Kameron Isaiah Sorensen, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice; Emma Marie Storms, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Trevor D. Synovec, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Miah Patrice Vakiner, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice with high distinction; Jacob Nicholas Vogt, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management; Caitlyn Vyhlidal, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Tanner Wilson, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management.

Howells: Lane Marcus Hegemann, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.

Ithaca: Caleb Dickes, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agronomy; Conner Joseph Johnson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.

Kennard: Ryan Frederick Schumacher, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering.

Malmo: Jamie Lynn Chvatal, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Kylee Ann Swanson, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Tanner John Woita, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.

Morse Bluff: Zachery Michael Borer, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering with high distinction; Shandra Beth Dauel, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Arts; Brayden Charles Oborny, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism.

Nickerson: Tyler Joe Mulliken, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration.

North Bend: John Francis Emanuel, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics with high distinction; Hadley Lauren Hiatt, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction; Jacob Thomas Ray, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Carli Shae Rush, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with distinction; Alyssa Lynn Winkelman, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Landscape Architecture.

Oakland: Cole Kenneth Bures, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry; Layne Augustus Miller, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness; Jared Richard Mulder, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences with highest distinction.

Valley: Logan Clara Connealy, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction; Mary Elizabeth Hilbers, Graduate Studies, Doctor of Philosophy; Bennett Walker Janecek, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Nicholas Edward Kincanon, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction; Zachary Aaron Konz, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Lucas O’Connor, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with distinction.

Wahoo: Philip James Chohon, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Anna Marie Dobesh, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science; Connor Rae Freeman, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Riley Madison Harrell, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice; Shea M. Meduna, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences; Emily Paige Obert, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Mattison Vee Pfeiffer, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.

Waterloo: Dalton James Hulett, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Software Engineering with high distinction; Thomas Lorenzo Kotschwar, UNO College of Public Affairs and Community Service, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice; Savannah Kay Walvoord, College of Engineering, Bachelor of Science in Biological Systems Engineering with highest distinction.

West Point: Thomas Michael Hugo, College of Arts and Sciences, Bachelor of Science with high distinction; Will Aloys Kreikemeier, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Animal Science; Tyson Mitchell Snodgrass, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.

Weston: Emily Paige Pokorny, College of Education and Human Sciences, Bachelor of Science in Education and Human Sciences.

Yutan: Caden Douglas Carlson, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Environmental Science, Bachelor of Science in Fisheries and Wildlife; Haley Marie Herman, College of Architecture, Bachelor of Science in Design with high distinction; Logan Michael Thomas, College of Business, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with highest distinction.