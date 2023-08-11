University of Nebraska at Kearney graduates

Graduate and undergraduate degrees were conferred for 210 summer graduates at University of Nebraska at Kearney commencement exercises Aug. 11 at UNK’s Health and Sports Center.

Students graduating with honors have the honors noted after their names. Honors, along with grade-point averages necessary to earn those honors, include: summa cum laude, 3.90-4.00; magna cum laude, 3.80-3.89; cum laude, 3.70-3.79; and honorable mention, 3.50-3.69.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Fremont: Evan Royuk, Master of Arts in Education, Curriculum & Instruction; Jacob Weston, Master of Science, Health Sciences.

Wahoo: Jacob Subbert, Master of Arts in Education, Special Education.

West Point: Haley Chambliess, Bachelor of Science, Criminal Justice, Honorable Mention.