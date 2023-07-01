The University of Nebraska at Omaha (UNO) celebrated the newest class of graduates on May 19 at Baxter Arena, where they were welcomed into a global alumni network more than 120,000 Mavericks.

The 1,657 graduates crossed the stage in two ceremonies.

This graduating class saw one of the highest totals of students graduating with honors – 664 students earning at least a 3.51 GPA and 29 students maintaining a perfect 4.0 GPA throughout their entire academic journey.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Arlington: Taylor Lynn Wakefield, Bachelor of Science in Education, Magna Cum Laude.

Dodge: Hunter James Poland, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering.

Fremont: Alejandro Rosales, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Ben Thomas Schulz, Bachelor of Science in Architectural Engineering, Distinction; Bryan Thomas Kohl, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Cum Laude; Chloe Guadalupe Beltrand, Bachelor of Arts in Theatre, Summa Cum Laude; Elise Lee Patchen, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice, Magna Cum Laude; Garrett Michael Divis, Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering; Giovanni Alejandro Cortave, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management; Grant Robert Frickenstein, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Jameson Jin Brettmann, Bachelor of Arts in Music; Jennifer Salazar Lopez, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice; Kaitlynn Rose Leffler, Bachelor of Science in Criminology and Criminal Justice, Magna Cum Laude; Karen Lizet Bautista Revilla, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; Kyle J. Lemcke, Bachelor of Science; Logan Nole Mueller, Bachelor of Science in Construction Management; Napat Chairatanatrai, Master of Science; Rita D. Grigg, Certificate; Toribio Villasenor Jr., Bachelor of Science in Aviation.

Hooper: Jasmine Hanshaw, Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies; Shaylin Vene Daugherty, Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude.

Mead: Jacob Nathan Felty, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering; Jaden Jane Felty, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude; Josie Kay Parham, Bachelor of Science.

Morse Bluff: Zander Grey Gibney, Bachelor of Science, IT Innovation, Summa Cum Laude.

Nickerson: Mariellie Jimenez Balderas, Bachelor of Arts.

Oakland: Alana Noelle Roberg, Master of Science; Connor Michael Mockenhaupt, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude.

Scribner: Madison J. Smutz, Bachelor of Multidisciplinary Studies.

Wahoo: Joselyn Marie Schnakenberg, Master of Science; Melissa M. Harrell, Master of Public Administration; Mikayla Jo Reeves, Bachelor of Science, Magna Cum Laude; Seth Ryan Varner, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Summa Cum Laude.

Waterloo: Allison Jade Nelson-Matute, Bachelor of Science in Biomechanics; Jesse Gordon Kracht, Master of Arts; Micaela Elizabeth Fehringer, Bachelor of Science in Education; Stephanie Marie Conner, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude.

West Point: Gregory Allen Michael Johnson, Bachelor of Science in Education, Cum Laude; Julian Perez Ventura, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude; Sander Sieglaff, Master of Science; Xavier Ryan Steffensmeier, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, Magna Cum Laude.