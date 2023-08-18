The University of Nebraska-Lincoln conferred 588 degrees during a combined graduate and undergraduate commencement ceremony Aug. 12 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The 583 graduates are from 33 countries; 35 U.S. states and Puerto Rico; and more than 60 Nebraska communities.

Chancellor Rodney Bennett presided over the commencement ceremony, during which doctoral, master's, juris doctorate and baccalaureate degrees were awarded.

The following area students were awarded degrees:

Fremont: Austin Paul Knippelmeir, College of Journalism and Mass Communications, Bachelor of Journalism; Samantha Lucia Montante Gonzalez, Hixson-Lied College of Fine and Performing Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts.

Weston: Hallie Ann Reeves, College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness.