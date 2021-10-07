Area students recognized as NSAA Believers and Achievers

Three area students received recognition for their achievements by the Nebraska Schools Activities Association’s Believers and Achievers Program.
Carter Waters of Fremont High School, Jillian Dames of Scribner-Snyder Community Schools and Grace Williams of Cedar Bluffs Public Schools were three of 48 seniors selected for the program.
The statewide program, sponsored by U.S. Bank, recognizes high school students for excellence in academics and NSAA activity participation, as well as a commitment to citizenship, schools and community.
Nebraska schools can nominate a maximum of four students to the program, who must fill out an application that includes a citizenship essay. The deadline for the program was Sept. 15.
As part of the program, posters of the recipients will be produced and sent to the schools to display. The students also will be honored with an award at an NSAA Championship contest.
Additionally, the students are invited to attend a banquet at the end of the school year in which U.S. Bank will announce individual scholarship winners.
Scott Anderson, assistant principal and activities director for FHS, said the school has submitted students for the program since its creation in 1998.
“We’ve had a pretty good run of students in the past couple of years that have received it,” he said. “Everyone’s nominating their best and brightest, and we’ve been lucky that ours have made this top 48 throughout the state.”
Carter is a member of the school’s state championship cross country team and state runner-up boys track team.
“He’s our team leader this year and leading us into, we have conference this week and then districts and state,” Anderson said. “And we hope that we’ll have a great finish to the season again this year under his leadership.”
Anderson said Carter is a student who always makes the right choices and leads by example, whether it’s with sports or academics.
“This is just one of those things where it’s awesome to get recognized for all of the behind-the-scenes work that he’s done the past four years,” he said. “We’re proud to have him as a Fremont Tiger, and he’s definitely very deserving of this honor.”
Malia Nemecek, activities director for Scribner-Snyder, said the Believers and Achievers Program is a prestigious one for students to be a part of.
“We always pick students who are students that we see out and about in our communities who are good role models in our district and always show leadership,” she said. “And Jillian, you see her always doing stuff in the community and taking a leading role.”
Dames takes part in journalism, theater and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. Nemecek said she also helped lead a dance for the school’s homecoming week.
“She choreographed all of that and she encouraged the students to do it and she had great participation,” she said. “So she’s just always one of those that’s always outgoing and willing to stick her neck out and do those kinds of things.”
Kate Chrisman, career academy director for Cedar Bluffs, said Williams is the school’s first recipient in the last few years.
“We definitely encourage kids to apply and to work toward the goals of being a part of the NSAA activities and their scholastic achievement as well,” she said.
Chrisman said she is proud of Williams and that she was chosen due to her involvement even beyond a member of the school’s volleyball team.
“She has the full, well-roundedness of being involved in journalism and play production as well,” she said. “So I think that probably played a big part in it, as well as just her community involvement between school clubs and church clubs.”
With the program, Chrisman said the students involved have benefited from the recognition of their efforts.
“They are mentioned at different events, and that really is motivation for them and is a good honor,” she said. “And then from there, the opportunity to gain additional scholarships is also an impressive task for them.”
Anderson also said he believe the program was a great way to raise awareness of excelling students in the state.
“All of our nominees are always awesome in the classroom, and they’re always great with competition, be it on the field, court or stage,” he said. “They’re top-notch and hard workers.”