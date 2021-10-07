Area students recognized as NSAA Believers and Achievers

“She choreographed all of that and she encouraged the students to do it and she had great participation,” she said. “So she’s just always one of those that’s always outgoing and willing to stick her neck out and do those kinds of things.”

Kate Chrisman, career academy director for Cedar Bluffs, said Williams is the school’s first recipient in the last few years.

“We definitely encourage kids to apply and to work toward the goals of being a part of the NSAA activities and their scholastic achievement as well,” she said.

Chrisman said she is proud of Williams and that she was chosen due to her involvement even beyond a member of the school’s volleyball team.

“She has the full, well-roundedness of being involved in journalism and play production as well,” she said. “So I think that probably played a big part in it, as well as just her community involvement between school clubs and church clubs.”

With the program, Chrisman said the students involved have benefited from the recognition of their efforts.