Area students recognized at honors convocation

Hastings College

During Hastings College’s Honors Convocation on April 27, students and faculty were recognized for their outstanding achievements during the academic year.

Two area students were among more than 40 students from across the country who were recognized during the event.

Aiden Foreman of Arlington was presented a Dr. Harry R. James Physics Scholarship.

Taylor Stuhr of Wahoo was presented an Einspahr Accounting Excellence Award.

