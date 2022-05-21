Area students selected for Rural Health Opportunities Program

Wayne State College has announced that 46 students have been chosen for the highly selective Rural Health Opportunities Program (RHOP) for fall 2022. Established in 1989 and successfully launching health-care careers ever since, RHOP is a unique cooperative program between Wayne State and the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC) to meet the health care needs of rural communities, which make up a majority of Nebraska.

Students selected for the program come from rural Nebraska, know the unique needs of their community, and are dedicated and passionate about their home state and its rural health care needs. RHOP represents that commitment and prepares students to return to rural Nebraska and care for its citizens.

RHOP’s benefits include a full-tuition scholarship at Wayne State and guaranteed admission to UNMC. RHOP participants pursue their studies at WSC and UNMC, with the amount of time at each institution determined by the program in which they are enrolled. Students who apply for the program must be a rural Nebraska resident.

RHOP participating fields include Dental Hygiene, Dentistry, Medical Lab Science, Medicine, Nursing, Occupational Therapy (new for fall 2022), Pharmacy, Physical Therapy, Physician Assistant, and Radiography.

Area students selected for RHOP for fall 2022 are:

Dentistry

North Bend: Jordan Ondracek.

Medical Laboratory Science

Snyder: Madison Mandel.

Medicine

Fremont: Cal Janke.

North Bend: Travis Byrd.

West Point: Saige Miserez.

Pharmacy

West Point: Kayla Fischer.

Physician Assistant

Wahoo: Luke Polacek.

