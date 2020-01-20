The annual Festival of Honor Bands concert is set for 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 25 in Ramsey Theatre, Peterson Fine Arts Building, Wayne State College.
The Department of Music at Wayne State College hosts this day-long festival featuring junior high and high school students from more than 60 schools across Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota. Concert admission is $5.
Students must audition for participation in the festival. They rehearse most of the day with one of three clinicians in preparation for the concert. This year’s clinicians include Jim Kucera from Waverly Middle School, Chad Dean from O’Neill High School, and Dr. Josh Calkin from Wayne State College. The festival is an opportunity for students to learn and develop musical talent.
The following area students were selected to participate:
Junior High School Band
Arlington Middle School: Carisa Brazelton, clarinet alternate.
Fremont Middle School: Miranda Esparza, flute; Chloe Hemmer, flute; Haylee Bates, flute; Claire Hughes, alto saxophone; Diego Marez, alto saxophone; Alejandro Villagomez, tenor saxophone; Sophia Tallod, tenor saxophone; Krystal Calderon, trumpet; Ava Rasmussen, trombone; Natalia Aguallo, trombone; Rachel Wageman, trombone; Keiry Hernandez, trombone; Riona Higashi, trombone; Austin Owens, tuba.
Yutan Public Schools: Emma Chesbek, flute alternate; Jacob Vandenack, baritone.
Symphonic Band
Arlington High School: Julia Landauer, tenor saxophone.
Oakland-Craig High School: Connor Mockenhaupt, alto saxophone.
Wahoo Neumann High School: Teresa Quinn, bass clarinet; Leah Hurley, trumpet; Tyler Masek, timpani.
Yutan Public Schools: Michaela Dooley, flute; Jessica Palmquist, trumpet.
Wind Ensemble
Fremont High School: Alexis Tolliver, flute; Madissen Stevens, flute; Hannah Bates, trombone.
Oakland-Craig High School: Trinity Seery, clarinet.
Yutan Public Schools: Emily Kennedy.