Arlington FBLA qualifies 18 for National Leadership Conference

Arlington Future Business Leaders of America members attended the FBLA State Leadership Conference April 11-13 in person at the Younes Convention Center in Kearney with approximately 2,000 students from across Nebraska. This was the first in-person SLC since 2019.

Arlington was represented by State Secretary Dillon Kim who concluded his one-year term. Sophomore Kevin Flesner ran and was elected to the position of State Vice-President for 2022-2023. Members competed in a variety of team, individual, and chapter events with a record 18 students securing a spot at the National Leadership Conference in Chicago this summer.

Several chapter projects were submitted prior to the conference. Arlington FBLA received the Sweepstakes award and Gold Seal Award of Merit based upon chapter activities for the past year.

The prestigious Gold Seal Award of Merit is only awarded to the top 15% of chapters in each state and is honored at both the state and national level. Both the chapter report categories of Partnership with Business and the Local Chapter Annual Business Report qualified for the national leadership conference.

The Partnership with Business report focused on Arlington FBLA’s partnership with Two Rivers Bank. The 15-page report and 7-minute presentation were prepared and presented by bank tellers Gabbi Anzalone, Trent Koger, and Mackenzie O’Flaherty and finished first in the competition.

The chapter business report qualified for nationals with a second place finish and was prepared by Anzalone, O’Flaherty, and Sarah Rhea. In addition, Arlington was recognized for being the top fundraiser for the Nebraska FBLA Foundation.

Each year seniors are eligible for the job interview event as well as the distinguished title of Future Business Leader. Seniors participate in the job interview and then take an objective test covering all areas of business.

Dillon Kim and O’Flaherty were two of 40 students advancing to the semifinals of job interview. Eight students advanced to the Future Business Leader finals with an additional interview. These students are determined by averaging the job interview score with the score of the written test. Arlington students secured three of the final eight spots. Finishing third overall and receiving a $250 scholarship was O’Flaherty. Kim finished fourth and Ethan McGee finished eighth.

Arlington experienced significant success in the role-play events. In these events, members took a content area test prior to the conference with an independent proctor. The top test teams from the written tests advanced to finals. During finals, members were given a case study with 20 minutes to prepare a solution for a panel of judges.

The performance score was valued at 80%, with the written test score accounting to 20% of the overall score. Arlington had several teams make finals in these events.

There were two Arlington Banking and Financial Systems in finals with the team of Lane Johannes, Anzalone, and Jordan Meehan finishing first. The team of O’Flaherty, Josh Hoppe, and Trevor Denker finished third.

The International Business team of Hoppe, McGee, and Meehan finished first in the final round. Two Arlington teams finished in the top 8 in Management Information Systems with the team of Kolby Tighe and Gus Burns finishing second, while the team of Joe Burns, Dathan Hansen, and Christian Yager finished fifth.

In Business Management, the team of Barrett Nielsen, Meehan, and Julia Landauer finished third and the team of Trevor Denker, Bailey Taylor, and O’Flaherty finished fourth. Both Entrepreneurship teams also advanced to finals with Weston Wollberg and Dalton Newcomer finishing seventh and Bailey Taylor, Meehan, and McGee finishing sixth.

The Sports and Entertainment Management team of Bailey Bracht, Julia Landauer, and Izzy Sanchez finished fourth. Introduction to Event Planning team members Carisa Brazelton and Sarah Rhea finished fifth, while Trent Koger and Colton Willmott finished seventh. The Parliamentary Procedure Team of Newcomer, Paige Kraemer, Bailey Taylor, and Lane Johannes notched a third-place finish. Sanchez finished seventh in the Help Desk event.

The Introduction to Social Media Strategy team of Kevin Flesner, Josh Hamre, and Koger developed a social media campaign for a local non-profit organization, which was presented to judges in a seven-minute presentation followed by a five-minute question and answer session. The team finished first in this event after advancing to the final round. Kim advanced to the finals in Impromptu Speaking, finishing fifth place in this performance event.

Arlington students also competed well in a variety of computer skills events. The graphic design team of Landauer and Bracht finished first. Flesner finished first and Dathan Hansen second in the Database Design and Decisions Event. Gus Burns finished third in Computer Applications.

Students also competed in 100-question objective tests over a variety of content areas. Arlington Middle-Level students excelled in this area with Tate Johannes securing a first place in Financial Literacy. Kynlea Kleveland finished fifth in Middle-Level Business Etiquette. In addition, Johannes finished fourth in Business Etiquette, fifth in Multimedia and Website Design, and seventh in Digital Citizenship.

Lane Johannes finished third in Agribusiness, qualifying for the national conference. Sarah Rhea finished fourth in Introduction to Business Procedures, while Joe Burns finished fourth in Introduction to Information Technology. O’Flaherty was fourth in Organizational Leadership, McGee fifth and Gus Burns sixth in Introduction to Business Communications, and Anzalone seventh in Personal Finance.

Honorable mention is given to those students who finish in the top 5% but do not place in the top 8. The following students were recognized as Honorable Mention recipients: Anzalone, Business Communications; Bracht, Landauer, and Izzy Sanchez, Hospitality and Event Management; Kevin Flesner and Gus Burns, Introduction to FBLA; Dathan Hansen, Introduction to Information Technology; Landauer, Organizational Leadership; and Josh Hoppe, Personal Finance.

Kim and O’Flaherty were honored as Who’s Who in Nebraska FBLA recipients for their accomplishments throughout their high school FBLA career. Seven members met the requirements to become an All-State Quality Member: Anzalone, Kim, Koger, McGee, O’Flaherty, Sarah Rhea, and Bailey Taylor.

