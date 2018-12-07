Arlington Public Schools has formally begun its search for a new superintendent to replace Lynn Johnson, whose resignation was accepted by the board of education during its Nov. 12 meeting.
At that same meeting the board entered into an agreement with the recruiting firm McPherson & Jacobson, L.L.C. and have since officially launched their search.
The Board discussed the process at a meeting earlier this week, discussing the search criteria and plan, records show. A subsequent press release outlines several criteria that the board is looking for in a candidate.
Those criteria include being “an instructional leader who positively impacts the needs of diverse learners by emphasizing research-based teaching and learning strategies in all preK - 12th grade areas,” as well as someone who is confident, community-minded, student centered, honest and transparent and “forward thinking.”
Additionally, as part of the process, consultants Dr. Randy Gilson and Dr. Derrick Joel will be at Arlington Public School on Jan. 3 to meet with several different groups. As part of that, there will be two open “Community Input Forums” -- from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
For those unable to attend, community input can be entered from Jan. 4 to Jan. 10 on a website that will be linked to at the Arlington Public Schools website www.apseagles.org.
That input survey will ask community members to relay “the good things” about the communities in the school district and about Arlington Public Schools, the skills and traits they’d like to see in the next superintendent and the “hot topics” the superintendent should be aware of.
The deadline for applications is Jan. 14 and finalists will be selected and announced on Jan. 31. Interviews will be conducted on Feb. 5. The firm hoopes to officially hire the new superintendent by Feb. 11 with a July 1 start date.
Superintendent Lynn Johnson did not respond to a request for comment. In a letter submitted to the board at the November meeting, she said that her resignation would be effective at the end of this contract year, saying that, while the decision required “much soul searching,” she was confident that it was the best decision for both her personally and for the district.
“For 31 years I have had the distinct pleasure of being able to call Arlington Public Schools my home,” she wrote. “I have always taken pride in being associated with this great district and the great people who share my passion and commitment for this district.”