Arlington student receives nomination to U.S. Air Force Academy

U.S. Senator Ben Sasse has announced the nomination of Dillon Kim, of Arlington, to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy.
“This young Nebraskan exemplifies why Nebraska is home to the Good Life. It’s an honor to nominate Dillon to the U.S. Air Force Academy. Nebraska is proud of our young leaders – we are excited to see the good they do and are grateful for the work they will put into serving our nation,” Sasse said in a press release.
Students interested in obtaining more information about applying for a congressional nomination to a United States Service Academy may visit Senator Sasse’s website or contact his office at 402-476-1400.