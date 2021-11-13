Around Fremont: Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel

Retired School Personnel

Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel met for their November meeting at the United Method Church.

The Methodist Church volunteers, under the leadership of Sandra Hansen, served the group lunch. Members were feeling somewhat normal after so many changes because of COVID-19. The health and safety of everyone was still a number one factor.

Lt. Ed Watts was the speaker, helping the seniors navigate through all the scams targeting seniors. It was very informative and necessary.

FAARSP honored the six veterans in its association. Ruth Register led the association through a short program honoring the six heroes. Veterans Bob Kroenke, Larry Marvin, Johnny Halladay, RJ Riggs, Al Martinez and Russell Robinson all received special gifts.

Linda Betkie, communication director, presented the minutes for approval. Wanda Samson, financial director, explained the financial report. Both reports were approved.

Samson updated the association on its membership numbers. The association has 104 members at this time with a couple of new possibilities looking the group over. Samson announced split the pot winner. Linda Betkie donated her share back to the scholarship fund. Ruth Register performed five drawings for prizes for members in attendance.

Beth Radtke reported on the donations for LifeHouse/Low Income from meeting times and drive-thru donations being held. Several hundred pounds are collected each time. Boxed meals and frozen meals will be collected at the Dec. 8 drive-thru from 3-4:30 p.m. at 2832 N. Belvedere.

Sally Ganem set up the schedule for bell ringers this year on Nov. 13 from 2-6 p.m. at Hy-Vee. Ruth Register filled the schedule with volunteers. Thanks to Sandra Hansen, Betkie, Mary Saggau, Kris Olson, Dave and Sue Strong, Laree Skelton and Norma Register for ringing this year.

Shonda Shirley reported on CHAD progress, Rosie Vogt on volunteer hours, Norma Register on holiday meals contributions and Carol Martin displayed some of the historical books she keeps for the association.

Ruth Register provided updates on the veterans Christmas bags and the process for delivering them this year. Thank you treats will be delivered to 22 local and area schools in appreciation for what they do. Deliveries will be made between after Thanksgiving and March. Members filled the slots on the sign-up sheet for their choice of schools before leaving the meeting. Members also picked up their new activity and informational calendar before leaving.

The next meeting will be Jan. 12, 2022. Because of COVID-19 and possible health situations, the association voted to do another sack lunch instead of the usual potluck for January. Register thanked the FAARSP members for all they have accomplished during another trying year and wished them happy holidays. The association’s hard work will continue to be seen in its communities.

— Tribune staff

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.