Around Fremont: Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel

The May 12 meeting of the Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel was held at noon at St. James Church under COVID regulations.
Minutes were presented by Linda Betkie, communication director, while the financial report and membership information was presented by Wanda Samson, financial director. Both reports were approved by the membership.
The association lost two members who passed away this year. Activity coordinators that were at the meeting gave their update reports.
Norma Register reported the association is going to surpass last year’s meal count for the holiday meals. Ruth Register reported on the veterans Christmas bag and card activities. The Bridge auction project is almost completed by Wendy Brunnert.
Shonda Shirley passed out membership giving forms for CHAD. This is the ninth year association members have supported CHAD with their giving. It has been eight straight years of increases.
Ruth Register and Betkie explained the historical DAV project that they as well as Laree Skelton and Sandra Hansen have been working on since January. The association has donated $250 to the HUB at Fremont High School. Members were encouraged to continue to support Stamps for the Wounded by turning in used stamps.
With the success of the drive-thru activity for LifeHouse/Low Income, members decided to have a drive-thru on the months they do not have meetings. They will be on the second Wednesday of February, April, June, August, October and December from 3:30-5 p.m.
Garage sale proceeds went to support several projects of the association. FAARSP voted to award three $1,000 scholarships for high school seniors in 2022.
Sally Ganem, FAARSP member, informed members of a city survey asking what people would like to see happen in Fremont.
The next meeting is scheduled for noon July 14 at Trinity Lutheran Church. COVID regulations may require some changes to meeting plans or a relaxation of rules for the meeting.
The meeting adjourned at 12:45 p.m.