Art association cancels activities; plans updates

Like many other folks who’d hoped to attend events, those who enjoy visiting Gallery 92 West will have to wait awhile.

All activities and events at the downtown Fremont Area Art Association building have been canceled.

Those activities include:

The FAAA board meeting on Wednesday;

The Third Thursday Luncheon;

Children’s art class on Saturday;

Artists’ receptions for two exhibits on Sunday.

Lisa Lubker, president of the FAAA board, said the gallery at 92 W. Sixth St., and the Art Emporium gift shop, next door, are closed to the public at this time. The gallery will remain open to staff.

“We remain committed to serving our community and, at this time, this time the best way we can demonstrate that through following the recommendations of the CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and the governor,” Lubker said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She expressed gratitude to those who support the organization that provides many artistic opportunities to the public.