Augustana University dean's list

Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, announced the students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
The dean’s list recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale).
Area students named to the dean’s list include:
Fremont: Katelyn Johnson.
Yutan: Aidan Boone.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
