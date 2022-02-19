 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
editor's pick top story

Augustana University dean's list

Dean's list Augustana University.jpg

Augustana University in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, announced the students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

The dean’s list recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale).

Area students named to the dean’s list include:

Fremont: Katelyn Johnson.

Yutan: Aidan Boone.

