Author finds positives amid the pandemic

Children’s author Julia Cook can find positives even amid a pandemic.
And she has tips for teachers and parents wanting to encourage their students to wear masks.
“Instead of telling them what they have to do, you rephrase it,” said Cook, a Fremonter, whose books have sold more than 3 million copies.
She suggests referring to the masks as a gift and saying something like this:
“You get to have this special gift that you can wear to save other people.”
Parents and teachers then give children the mask as a present.
“Kids want to do things that are good to help others,” Cook said.
That works much better than telling kids that they have to wear a mask.
In a post on her Julia Cook Online Facebook page, the author has posted a photo of a mask with Lifesavers candies for eyes and a roll of the treats as a mouth. She’s written a little letter indicating how a mask can help a child.
The letter reads:
“Dear Face Mask, Thank you for:
* keeping me from touching my face;
* helping me learn how to read people by looking at their eyes;
* helping me think about others and what they need;
* encouraging me to get creative with fashion accessories;
* giving me a way to show I care;
* helping me demonstrate that I can listen and follow rules;
* allowing me to show others I can do what’s expected;
* and most important of all — being a lifesaver.”
She stresses the positive things that are happening during the pandemic.
“Children are learning to read people’s eyes, which they never would have done,” Cook said. “They’re so inundated with screens, they don’t read people very well.”
When people’s mouths are covered and children can’t see the expression, they have to focus on “eye emotions.”
“It’s helping our kids grow in that respect,” Cook said.
Cook is an award-winning author, counselor and parenting expert, who regularly speaks at national education and counseling conferences. She has been endorsed by organizations including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Childwatch of North America.
In 2018, her book, “A Flicker of Hope,” was published. The colorful picture book is designed to encourage and give children the tools to talk about sadness and — when they feel helpless and hopeless — to look for help.
More information about Cook is available at juliacookonline.com.
