Author finds positives amid the pandemic

* helping me think about others and what they need;

* encouraging me to get creative with fashion accessories;

* giving me a way to show I care;

* helping me demonstrate that I can listen and follow rules;

* allowing me to show others I can do what’s expected;

* and most important of all — being a lifesaver.”

She stresses the positive things that are happening during the pandemic.

“Children are learning to read people’s eyes, which they never would have done,” Cook said. “They’re so inundated with screens, they don’t read people very well.”

When people’s mouths are covered and children can’t see the expression, they have to focus on “eye emotions.”

“It’s helping our kids grow in that respect,” Cook said.

Cook is an award-winning author, counselor and parenting expert, who regularly speaks at national education and counseling conferences. She has been endorsed by organizations including the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and Childwatch of North America.