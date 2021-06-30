Aviation camp for kids is coming to Fremont

Local kids ages 6-8 will have the chance to explore their interest in airplanes July 26-30 during Aviation Week, a camp through College for Kids, part of Metropolitan Community College’s noncredit class summer lineup.
The camp will begin Monday, July 26, and run each subsequent day from 9 a.m. to noon at the Fremont Area Center, 835 N. Broad St.
Aviation Week will explore the science behind flight through hands-on activities such as a paper airplane competition and drone flight obstacle courses. The registration fee is $159 and enrollment is now open. To register, visit mccneb.me/aviation or call 531-MCC-2400.
For more information on other MCC noncredit summer classes for kids, visit mccneb.edu/c4k.
Tammy Greunke
Reporter/news assistant
I'm a native of Cedar Bluffs who reports on entertainment news, general news and sports.
