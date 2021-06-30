 Skip to main content
Aviation camp for kids is coming to Fremont
Metropolitan Community College Fremont Area Center

Local kids ages 6-8 will have the chance to explore their interest in airplanes July 26-30 during Aviation Week, a camp through College for Kids, part of Metropolitan Community College’s noncredit class summer lineup.

The camp will begin Monday, July 26, and run each subsequent day from 9 a.m. to noon at the Fremont Area Center, 835 N. Broad St.

Aviation Week will explore the science behind flight through hands-on activities such as a paper airplane competition and drone flight obstacle courses. The registration fee is $159 and enrollment is now open. To register, visit mccneb.me/aviation or call 531-MCC-2400.

For more information on other MCC noncredit summer classes for kids, visit mccneb.edu/c4k.

