Rockhurst University
Megan Clausen and Eli Herink were named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester at Rockhurst University.
This honor recognizes students who have achieved a grade-point average of 3.5 or above.
Hastings College
Hastings College has announced the dean’s list for its fall 2019 semester. For the semester, 419 students from 21 states and 10 countries were named to the dean’s list, with 256 students achieving a 4.0 grade point average.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must achieve a grade point average of 3.7 to 4.0 scale and be registered for full-time coursework. Students with an asterisk by their name earned a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.
The following area students were named to the dean’s list:
Fremont: Elizabeth Hansen*, Destani Knapp*, Brittany Teff.
Mead: Josh Quinn*.
North Bend: Mackenzie Daniels*.
Wahoo: Taylor Stuhr*.
Waterloo: Kelli Brichacek*, Samuel Plugge*.
Marshalltown Community College
Jacob Cleveringa of Cedar Bluffs was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Marshalltown Community College.
To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must have taken 12 or more credit hours during the semester and have earned at least a 3.5 grade point average while attending MCC classes in Marshalltown, at Iowa Valley Community College Grinnell, or online.
Central Community College
Central Community College has announced the names of full-time students who earned spots on the president’s and dean’s honor lists for the 2019 fall semester.
The students were enrolled at one or more CCC locations, which include the Columbus, Grand Island and Hastings campuses; Holdrege, Kearney and Lexington centers; and Ord Learning Center.
Students on the president’s honor list earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average while students on the dean’s honor list earned a GPA between 3.5 and 3.99.
The following area students were honored:
President’s honor list
Fremont: David Vyhlidal.
North Bend: Chase Ruzicka.
Wahoo: Morgan Pinkelman.
Dean’s honor list
Herman: Mylee Sheets.
Mead: Jayden Haag.
North Bend: Paige Swanson.
Valley: Sydney Wesely.
Weston: Lucas Morgan.
West Point: Alison Meiergerd.
Yutan: McKinley Josoff.
Morningside College
Morningside College Provost Dr. Chris Spicer recently announced the 403 students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.
The dean’s list recognizes Morningside College students who achieve a 3.67 grade point average or better and complete at least 12 credits of coursework with no grade below a “C-.” Students that achieved a 4.0 grade point average are denoted with an asterisk.
The following area students were honored:
Cedar Bluffs: Maverick A. Sukstorf*.
Fremont: Matthew S. Hahn, Mandi R. Stansberry*.
Herman: Carson D. Cameron*.
Wahoo: Reid T. Jurgensmeier*.
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Elizabeth Krohn of Fremont has been named to the president’s list for the fall 2019 semester at MidAmerica Nazarene University.
The president’s list is a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.