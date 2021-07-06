Back to Business Bash prepares for August return at Midland University

Midland University’s Back to Business Bash is slated to return to kick off the 2021/2022 school year following a yearlong hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The annual event is scheduled to return on Monday, Aug. 30 at the Wikert Event Center.
While the time of the event has not yet been finalized, Business Development Manager Brenda Wilberding said she expects the event to take place sometime between 4 and 6:30 p.m.
The event provides students with an opportunity to visit vendors and businesses to learn about internships, job opportunities and other information for new and returning students alike.
“It’s just a really great overview of Fremont and it’s such a vibrant atmosphere,” Wilberding said. “The students can definitely feel how supportive this community is.”
So far, Wilberding said the university has received interest from about 15 businesses to participate in next month’s event. She said that number is expected to grow to 80 by the time of the bash.
Vendors typically range from local restaurants looking to offer student-only deals to nonprofits and other businesses looking to provide students with volunteer and other job opportunities in various fields.
Wilberding said the event has become a staple for the new year for students at Midland.
The event gives students a chance to start the year off on the right foot while also providing them with an opportunity to learn more about the community.
“This is really an opportunity for them to get to know the community and the businesses and the nonprofits here,” she said. “It just feels like a big celebration.”
Last year, the event was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In it’s place, Wilberding said the school distributed a “passport booklet” that included information students might find at the bash.
While it worked well as an alternative to the event given the circumstances, Wilberding said returning to the in-person celebration was the right move.
“A lot of people are looking for employees right now,” she said. “This is a great opportunity for them to connect. I am so excited to feel that celebratory atmosphere again and really see the connections that are being made and the networking that is being done at the event between our students and the businesses and nonprofits in Fremont.”