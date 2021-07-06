Back to Business Bash prepares for August return at Midland University

The event gives students a chance to start the year off on the right foot while also providing them with an opportunity to learn more about the community.

“This is really an opportunity for them to get to know the community and the businesses and the nonprofits here,” she said. “It just feels like a big celebration.”

Last year, the event was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In it’s place, Wilberding said the school distributed a “passport booklet” that included information students might find at the bash.

While it worked well as an alternative to the event given the circumstances, Wilberding said returning to the in-person celebration was the right move.

“A lot of people are looking for employees right now,” she said. “This is a great opportunity for them to connect. I am so excited to feel that celebratory atmosphere again and really see the connections that are being made and the networking that is being done at the event between our students and the businesses and nonprofits in Fremont.”

